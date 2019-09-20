Indiranagar's Hidden Gem That Offers Delicious Nibbles & Classic Cocktails

Located in the most prominent location of Bangalore, Inntense Restrobar boasts of that oomph factor which most bars seem to lack these days. As the name rightly suggests, this bar intensifies the dynamics of chill evenings and good times. The mesmerizing and chic decor that adorns this concrete building, the groovy yet soothing music that enhances the mood for the evening and the reverberating vibe promise the most perfect time ever. Moving on to the elaborate treasure of edibles, Inntense is a game-changer. From blending cuisines to offering the most exquisite dishes at a pretty reasonable price, I wouldn't be wrong to mention that it has ABSO-FRIGGIN-LUTELY won my heart. Every category has ample choices while each dish appeals to you in a distinguished manner. Good work on explaining the dishes on the menu, Inntense! The dishes that appealed to me the most and made my belly the happiest were: 🔥 Bhoot Jolokia Wings- Holy Molly! There's spicy, there's hit-me-in-the-face spicy and then there's BHOOT JOLOKIA. When you look at their menu, they CLEARLY try to help you by actually indicating with the help of SIX symbols that yes, this is the father of all spicy dishes, but then the heart wants what it wants. Made with Ghost Chili, Bhut Jolokia, that is cultivated in North-Eastern India, embracing the states Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, these wings are actually FIRE. What's the twist? They are so delicious that you might drink gallons of quenchers, but you will MOST CERTAINLY finish the entire serving. To be honest, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! 🔥Inntense Takoyaki- Another delicacy, this dish is an Indian twist to the popular Japanese dumplings. Takoyaki is a ball-shaped Japanese appetizer made of a wheat flour-based batter and cooked in a special molded pan. It is typically filled with minced or pickled ginger and green onion. Yes, in namma Bengaluru, it's called 'Paddu'. A chicken/prawn/fish curry is served with this snack that makes it an extremely delicious dish. I chose the chutney chicken curry which was a fusion of flavors with succulent chicken pieces taking the flavor up a notch with every bite. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! 🔥The Basket- This is the kind of comfort food you need with strong cocktails and pitchers. The basket comprises of hash browns, onion rings, and french fries. Filling, delicious and simple. 🔥 Vegetarian Nachos- Crispy nachos topped with fresh veggies and loaded with cheese- yes you read that right. Cliche description of Nachos, but definitely falls under the category of 'Most Popular Quick Bites'. You can give these a try if you feel like munching deliciousness with your booze. The cocktails that made the night pretty trippy & awesome were- 🍸Long Island Iced Tea- Strong, very strong. Never the less, perfect for a crazy end to a hectic week. 🍸 Grapefruit Cucumber Gin Fizz- Gin infused with cucumbers and sweet-sour mix, served on the rocks with a tiny amount of grapefruit juice mixed to enhance the flavor. 🍸Pina Colada- A revamped twist to pineapples and the magic that they are capable of. Curated with Bacardi White Rum, Pineapple Juice and coconut milk. Was pretty damn awesome!