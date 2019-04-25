Indulge In A Different Art Therapy Every Weekend Only At This Terrace Studio!

If you are looking at learning a different form of art and craft every weekend, then the workshops at Zwende are perfect. There is a wide range of workshops for all age groups - starting from ethnic Madhubani painting to watercolour workshops to marbling. The workshops are conducted on the terrace of this quaint quintessentially-Bangalore space. Time: 4 - 6:30 PM Venue: The Zwende Space, Indiranagar, Bengaluru Whatsapp: +91 93811 14284 to Register!