Indulge In A Different Art Therapy Every Weekend Only At This Terrace Studio!

Accessories

The Zwende Space

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.9

2140, 16th B Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are looking at learning a different form of art and craft every weekend, then the workshops at Zwende are perfect. There is a wide range of workshops for all age groups - starting from ethnic Madhubani painting to watercolour workshops to marbling. The workshops are conducted on the terrace of this quaint quintessentially-Bangalore space. Time: 4 - 6:30 PM Venue: The Zwende Space, Indiranagar, Bengaluru Whatsapp: +91 93811 14284 to Register!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

