Head Out To This Place For A Fine Italian Sunday Brunch!

I love Italian food especially fresh pasta. Bene the Italian restaurant at Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway has launched a Sunday brunch which is curated by the new Italian Chef Roberto Apa called Pranzo Al Bene.The buffet spread was so extensive that I didn't know Italian cuisine had so many varieties. Among all of them, these are the dishes that I tried: *The varieties of bread - loved the focaccia *Ham and bacon sliders - must try * Asparagus and crispy bacon with hollandaise sauce *Cheese plater *Arancini *Chicken ravioli in white sauce *Spaghetti Aglio Olio *Chicken Pizza - that pizza base was really yummy *Lamb shanks with polenta - the meat falls off the bone and melts in your mouth *Roasted Pork belly with vegetables Moving on to the best part of the spread was the dessert counter and I had: * One of the best tiramisu in the city *Mango Pastry *Apple Pie The best of all was the Almond cake. Believe it or not, I've never had anything like it before. It was a buttery, light and moist cake with crispy roasted almond flakes topped with a caramel glaze. It tasted as perfect as it sounds.Also, special mention of the unlimited Jujips in the dessert counter!!