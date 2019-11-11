Indulge In Fluffy Pancakes At Lets Soufflé!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Let's Souffle

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

88, Jyoti Niwas College Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Lets Souffle: I tried their chocolate Maze soufflé pancake and it was really amazing. I liked the mild sweet flavor of the fluffy and soft pancake topped with dark chocolate ganache. The ambience is quite pretty and prices are reasonable as per the quantity and quality Will try berry flavors next time. Now run and enjoy these yum desserts!!

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Dessert Parlours

Let's Souffle

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

88, Jyoti Niwas College Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default