Lets Souffle: I tried their chocolate Maze soufflé pancake and it was really amazing. I liked the mild sweet flavor of the fluffy and soft pancake topped with dark chocolate ganache. The ambience is quite pretty and prices are reasonable as per the quantity and quality Will try berry flavors next time. Now run and enjoy these yum desserts!!
Indulge In Fluffy Pancakes At Lets Soufflé!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Also On Let's Souffle
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)