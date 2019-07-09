Indulge Your Craving For Vietnamese Style At Hanoi

Vietnamese Cuisine is one of the most recognized and well-known across the world. The food is basically a combination of fragrant, taste and colour. Many Vietnamese dishes include five fundamental taste senses (ngũ vị): spicy (metal), sour (wood), bitter (fire), salty (water) and sweet (earth), corresponding to five organs (ngũ tạng): gall bladder, small intestine, large intestine, stomach, and urinary bladder. The cuisine is not new for folks in Bangalore. Since, one of the most popular hotels housed a Vietnamese restaurant, which is even famous and appreciated by a lot of patrons. Though there are very less Vietnamese restaurants in the town, still the cuisine hasn’t lost the charm. Recently, I was invited by Hanoi Restaurant to experience their newly introduced Appetizers & Main Course, which are most commonly available across Vietnam in the form of street food. The house was restricted to some great critics in the city. It’s always a great experience to understand and taste food when well-known critics are around. I was one of the luckiest people to dine along. What is the Vietnamese Style BBQ? As I mentioned before, the Vietnamese Cuisine has ingredients like lemongrass, Galangal, Five Spice Powder in most of the dishes. Hanoi introduced Lemon Grass BBQ Chicken. They have gone an extra mile and prepared Lemon Grass BBQ Paneer for some of us to get the flavours. I was too impressed with the 5 Spice dish more than the other one. According to my Non-Vegetarian, the 5 spice BBQ Lemon Grass Chicken was the show stopper. The lunch was extended to some of the signature in-house dishes like Chicken Meat Ball Soup, Sizzling Fish, Crispy Water Chestnuts, Rice Paper Rolls, Mango Salad with Fish Oil, Pho, Bun Cha, Vietnamese Crispy Noodles, Che Thai & Caramel Custard desserts. These were such a refreshing to beat the summer heat. I thoroughly enjoyed these dishes with Soya Chili sauce. While indulging these dishes, Spicy Ginger Chili Punch kept our thirst away. A must try to drink at Hanoi. Other drinks like Kiwi Mango Mint, Kaffir Lime Cooler & Mint Yoghurt Coolers were also shown stealer.