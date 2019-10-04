Indulgent Desserts & Healthy Entrées, That's Happy Belly Bakes For You!

Happy belly bakes are in 3 places now, of course, with the kind of amazing food and desserts they have on their menu, this is no surprise. The new entrant, is in Residency road, Devatha plaza. You'll be amazed to see how much they have made of that small space. The decor is totally on point, cool colours that soothe your soul, cosy seating, fondant cakes that welcome you on their window display, cute planters dotting the tables, warm lighting, cup and saucers forming an art installation on the walls, it's all very dreamy and cute. Their menu has expanded to accommodate different varieties of Hot chocolate ( their bestsellers) and exciting main course options. So, we tried their Vietnamese cold brew, Ginger lemon fizz and Hot chocolate variants. They were all delightful, but no points for guessing what won our hearts the best. For appetizers, we tried Mushroom and Chicken quiches, they were perfect and melted in our mouth. The Peri-peri paneer toastie resembled a chilli cheese toast but was more flavourful. For entrées, we tried their Mexican bowl, Black pepper chicken bowl, Quinoa nourish bowl ( vegan), Afghan and Paneer wraps. The bowls were packed with nutrients and deliciousness. The wraps were utterly wholesome. Moving on to the finest part of our culinary journey, desserts. Baked toffee cheesecake and Ferrero rocher crunch cake were insatiable. The Apple pie was fresh and juicy. Chocolate truffle lovers, they have a naama stick for you to munch on. They have walnut cake for vegan options. This is the perfect place to host a birthday party or go for a romantic rendezvous. They have indulgent desserts and health packed entrées, with vegan options too. The hosts are very friendly and attentive. So, what are you still waiting for, go get some hot chocolate in this cold winter season?