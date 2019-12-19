Keep Your Style Game On Fleek With This Store's Contemporary Ethnic Collection

Weddings, functions, receptions, parties, brunch, or work -- there's an outfit for each of these events. If you are a contemporary Indian woman who slays it with her wardrobe that features ethnic wear, then a trip to Industhana is on the cards. At the store in Garuda Mall, the collection draws heavy inspiration from traditional styles and uses traditional prints such as Ajrakh, Ikkat, and the flattering florals of Chanderi, and will make you want the entire collection.

For festivals and those ethic days at work, the kurta collection will help you ace your look. We are talking about A-line kurtas with bell sleeves, Chanderi Angrakha styles, and straight kurtas with Sanganeri hand block prints that are colourful and summery. Muted hues like cream and off-white are there for folks who like it low key. The tops and dresses are where that contemporary cuts meet ethic prints shine best. You have cute numbers like handwoven ikkat short dresses, perfect for a brunch, and oversized high-low tops with a boat neck that can be paired with denim for a slightly edgy look.

