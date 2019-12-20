A staple on the Bangalore tea scene, Infinitea has come out with a new menu to pair with their fab teas. Everything is now served all-day, so find some of your old favourites, or check out their newer additions at any point!
Freshly-Baked Breads, Healthy Bites And Smoothies - Infinitea's New Menu Has Us Asking For More
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Shortcut
More Than Tea
While we’ve always loved this classic tearoom, it’s easy to admit we found their menu a little daunting due to the sheer number of dishes available. But all that’s changed now: head chef and owner, Gaurav Sahia, has revamped the menu. Down to a new look, with an Alice In Wonderland theme to it, the menu is now better organised according to category — you have your classic pastas and pizzas, breakfast eggs, sandwiches, fresh crunchy salads, veg and non-veg appetisers, and desserts, all with a matching tea pairing. And now that everything’s available all day, feel free to eat pizza for breakfast, eggs for lunch and dessert for dinner!
Healthy And Hearty
They’ve even introduced a new healthy section of the menu for all you fitness junkies — all proteins {think lean meats and veggies with only a hint of butter}, and no other dairy or carbs. Infinitea has also expanded its drinks menu to add a delicious range of smoothies, filled with fruits and veggies like apples and beetroot. Add in some matcha green tea for that extra metabolism boost! So heal-tea, wouldn’t you say? Also, all their breads are now made in-house, so expect them warm and fresh out the oven!
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)