Freshly-Baked Breads, Healthy Bites And Smoothies - Infinitea's New Menu Has Us Asking For More

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Infinitea

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shah Sultan Complex, 2, Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

1 Outlets
image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Shortcut

A staple on the Bangalore tea scene, Infinitea has come out with a new menu to pair with their fab teas. Everything is now served all-day, so find some of your old favourites, or check out their newer additions at any point!

More Than Tea

While we’ve always loved this classic tearoom, it’s easy to admit we found their menu a little daunting due to the sheer number of dishes available. But all that’s changed now: head chef and owner, Gaurav Sahia, has revamped the menu.  Down to a new look, with an Alice In Wonderland theme to it, the menu is now better organised according to category — you have your classic pastas and pizzas, breakfast eggs, sandwiches, fresh crunchy salads, veg and non-veg appetisers, and desserts, all with a matching tea pairing. And now that everything’s available all day, feel free to eat pizza for breakfast, eggs for lunch and dessert for dinner!

Healthy And Hearty

They’ve even introduced a new healthy section of the menu for all you fitness junkies — all proteins {think lean meats and veggies with only a hint of butter}, and no other dairy or carbs. Infinitea has also expanded its drinks menu to add a delicious range of smoothies, filled with fruits and veggies like apples and beetroot. Add in some matcha green tea for that extra metabolism boost! So heal-tea, wouldn’t you say? Also, all their breads are now made in-house, so expect them warm and fresh out the oven!

Other Outlets

Infinitea - Tea Room & Tea Store

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

26, ESI Hospital Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Cafes

Infinitea

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shah Sultan Complex, 2, Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

1 Outlets
image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Infinitea - Tea Room & Tea Store

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

26, ESI Hospital Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default