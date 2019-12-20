Freshly-Baked Breads, Healthy Bites And Smoothies - Infinitea's New Menu Has Us Asking For More

While we’ve always loved this classic tearoom, it’s easy to admit we found their menu a little daunting due to the sheer number of dishes available. But all that’s changed now: head chef and owner, Gaurav Sahia, has revamped the menu. Down to a new look, with an Alice In Wonderland theme to it, the menu is now better organised according to category — you have your classic pastas and pizzas, breakfast eggs, sandwiches, fresh crunchy salads, veg and non-veg appetisers, and desserts, all with a matching tea pairing. And now that everything’s available all day, feel free to eat pizza for breakfast, eggs for lunch and dessert for dinner!