Pools With A View: Infinity Swimming Pools For That Spectacular View Of Bangalore

While their swimming pool is small, don’t be fooled – this is a super cool infinity pool that overlooks the entire city. The lap pool is great to unwind in, but better still, for a great workout as you’ll never get bored of what you see. Try it one day, and who knows, you might just be signing up for the whole year.

Price: INR 1,200 + taxes per day or INR 50,000 per year for adults and INR 2,000 upwards for kids per month.