Forget rooms with a view, it’s now time to shine the spotlight on swimming pools with a view. After all, few things come close to a refreshing swim while the sun sets on the city, and the glitzy night lights come on. Go ahead and dive in.
Pools With A View: Infinity Swimming Pools For That Spectacular View Of Bangalore
The Royal Orchid
Set on Old Airport Road, you’ll be surprised how pretty the crowded city looks from the top. Sure it’s not as stunning in the day, but when the sun is setting, dive in and just watch how the landscape changes. For those a bit scared of infinity pools, the edges have a glass casing, so not to worry. We even like ordering a cocktail and sitting right at the corner of the pool. Just note that this pool is only meant for in-house guests.
- Room Rent: ₹ 8000
Sheraton Grand
Since the spa and fitness centre is open to anyone, the swimming pool is included in the price too. Our favourite infinity pool in town, this one is great for a workout with a view or just to lounge about on a sunny day. Keep a lookout for the rather majestic top of the ISKCON temple too.
Price: INR 1,400 upwards
- Room Rent: ₹ 15750
Gokulam Grand Hotel & Spa
While their swimming pool is small, don’t be fooled – this is a super cool infinity pool that overlooks the entire city. The lap pool is great to unwind in, but better still, for a great workout as you’ll never get bored of what you see. Try it one day, and who knows, you might just be signing up for the whole year.
Price: INR 1,200 + taxes per day or INR 50,000 per year for adults and INR 2,000 upwards for kids per month.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6000
Shangri-La
Calming and zen-like the rest of this swish hotel, Shangri-La pool is good for solitude. Though not on the top-most floor, this one overlooks the old Bangalore neighbourhood of Palace Orchards. We rather like just looking into the distance from the waters here.
Price: Day-use prices start at INR 1,000 and they have monthly and yearly plans too.
- Room Rent: ₹ 7600
