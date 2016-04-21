Injiri: Handcrafted Textiles And Home Linens From Jaipur

Fronted by designer Chinar Farooqui, Injiri’s line of clothing and home textiles is handmade and is inspired by the design aesthetics of rural India.
The Real India
Long, long time ago, in the 18th century, checkered textiles from Madras used to travel to the African continent. These handwoven textiles were named ‘Injiri’ meaning ‘real India’ and it’s what has inspired the brand’s name. Growing up in Rajasthan, Chinar Farooqui travelled through craft villages and discovered the rich textile traditions that were in practice, including, local indigo and dyed fabrics. This piqued her interest and after a degree in Fine Arts, she embraced her full-blown passion for traditional weaves. Today, Injiri works with crafts people from all corners of India – spinners, dyers, tailors and weavers – to craft products that are sold across the world {from the United States to Brazil, Canada, Austria, France, China, Indonesia and India}.
Borders and Skies
Their clothing lineup features two collections – Asmaani {or blue sky} and Kinari {meaning, borders}. Shades of blue and white dominate the Asmaani palette and the collection showcases block prints and Jamdani {a fine muslin from Bengal}. You can pick up billowy tops, chequered stoles, and free-flowing kurtas. For Kinari, Chinar has drawn inspiration from the lungi {a sarong of sorts worn by men in South India and other parts of Asia} and everything from the stoles to the jackets and kurtas feature the checks that are seen so often on lungis.
On the home textiles front, you can pick up simple napkins, cushion covers, rugs, blankets, quilts, and bags that have been crafted from organic cotton. Grown and spun in Gujarat, the cotton is then sent to the Bhujodi village in Kutch where a special weaving technique is employed to make each product.
Where: The collection is available at Raintree, 4, Sankey Road, High Grounds
