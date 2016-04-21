Injiri: Handcrafted Textiles And Home Linens From Jaipur

Their clothing lineup features two collections – Asmaani {or blue sky} and Kinari {meaning, borders}. Shades of blue and white dominate the Asmaani palette and the collection showcases block prints and Jamdani {a fine muslin from Bengal}. You can pick up billowy tops, chequered stoles, and free-flowing kurtas. For Kinari, Chinar has drawn inspiration from the lungi {a sarong of sorts worn by men in South India and other parts of Asia} and everything from the stoles to the jackets and kurtas feature the checks that are seen so often on lungis.

On the home textiles front, you can pick up simple napkins, cushion covers, rugs, blankets, quilts, and bags that have been crafted from organic cotton. Grown and spun in Gujarat, the cotton is then sent to the Bhujodi village in Kutch where a special weaving technique is employed to make each product.

Where: The collection is available at Raintree, 4, Sankey Road, High Grounds