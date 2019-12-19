Buckle Up For This Cool Rooftop Club For A Lit Night

Bars

Inntense Restrobar

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Smart Square Complex, 4th Floor, 3, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

New Launch Alert | The Intense Launch Party Inntense in Indranagar Saw The Who’s Who Of The Bengaluru Nightlife This Double Height Roof Top Club Is complemented by some delicious array of starters & classic Cocktails, two large projection screens, & a live music DJ collaborate, party scene in Bangalore can’t be better than this! Head to this cool hangout place NOW.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

