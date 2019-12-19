New Launch Alert | The Intense Launch Party Inntense in Indranagar Saw The Who’s Who Of The Bengaluru Nightlife This Double Height Roof Top Club Is complemented by some delicious array of starters & classic Cocktails, two large projection screens, & a live music DJ collaborate, party scene in Bangalore can’t be better than this! Head to this cool hangout place NOW.
Buckle Up For This Cool Rooftop Club For A Lit Night
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
