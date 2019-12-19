This Children's Library In Malleshwaram Is More Than Just A Storehouse For Books

Want to keep your kid busy during the summer but don’t know how? Intellect Pleasure in Malleshwaram is a library that also doubles up as a learning space for children. With the intent of learning through fun, the folks here host games, puzzles and even do movie sessions for children aged three and above. Also reinforcing traditional customs in fun and innovative ways, they go beyond just reading skills. After having done research, age-appropriate games and puzzles were chosen that benefit the overall development of children.

The place works like a regular library where you have to buy a subscription for books. They have novels, fiction, non-fiction, comics and books on morality and ethics. Apart from this, there are DVDs and CDs whose content is humorous with witty cartoon characters enacting the right things to do. In games, there are animal family memory games, battleship and backgammon that you can hire and take home as well. All this and more, take your kid here soon to make friends and spend some time during the summer learning!

