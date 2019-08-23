Sunday Brunch Plans? Inntense Has Arrived With A New Menu, Check It Out Now!

Went to Inntense on a Sunday evening with a bunch of fellow foodies and we tried a lot of stuff from the new menu. Here's all that we ordered: Drinks: Cocktails: Fisherman's bourbon (5/5): Jim beam based cocktail with fresh grapefruit, it was my favourite of the night. Inntense devil (4/5): had one sip and my mouth burnt. This one is a devilish drink for sure. The chilli is strong but looks beyond that and you will appreciate this chilli martini for sure. Elderflower blossom (4/5): this Gin based cocktail is a hit with fans of elderflower syrup. Red carpet (4/5): Pomegranate with vodka made for quite an interesting concoction. Belgium chocoholic (5/5): rum with dark chocolate ganache instantly made this one a favourite for foodies. Spencer Lake (4/5): white rum with rose syrup and subtle flavours of egg white made for a very good looking cocktail and fans of whiskey sour will enjoy this cocktail. Mocktails: Melon bull (4/5): decent mocktail with watermelon juice and red bull. Apricot guava blast (4/5): great-looking mocktail which tasted good too. Especially loved the cinnamon flavour at the top. Kiwi dream (5/5): the best mocktail of the night and if you are a kiwi lover like some in my group, you would easily have 2-3 of these. It's made of crushed kiwi, vanilla ice cream, apple juice and fresh cream. Starters: Paneer tikka trio (5/5): yummy and paneer tikka pairs well with any drink. Shikampuri sev tikka (4/5): good starter to pair with drinks. Mediterranean falafel (3.5/5): disappointed with the hummus. The falafel and pita were nice. Spanakopita (3/5): Indian take on Greek pie. This was okayish. Peshawari Seekh Kebab (3.5/5): the mutton was too chewy else this could have been a 4.5 or even 5. Inntense Chicken Kebab (4/5): The kebab was succulent and soft but could do with more spices and flavour. The Italian Job’ (3.5/5): this fish tikka was average. The fish should have been cooked longer. Crumbed prawns (5/5): the best dish of the day. Perfectly cooked, delicious and went well with the cocktails. Main Course: Cottage Cheese Steak (4.5/5): the best main course. The spicy makhani flavour was delicious. Inntense Chicken Steak (3.5/5) too hard to cut through but the flavours and the perfect mashed potatoes saved the dish Inntense Mutton Curry (4/5) good yummy curry but the mutton was a little chewy Desserts: TGI Sundae (3/5) was too sweet for my taste. S’more Dessert Pizza (3/5) too hard a crust to enjoy the s' mores and the Oreos on top.