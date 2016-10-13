Located on the East Coast Road, the Intercontinental Chennai {located in Mahabalipuram} is a mix of luxury, leisure and also some great food. And it’s just a weekend away.
InterContinental Chennai, Mahabalipuram: Sun, Sand, And Living The Luxurious Resort Life
Shortcut
Hitting The Coast
I made a trip to InterContinental in sweltering July. A swanky car came to fetch me from the Chennai airport and once I was sorted with wet wipes, chilled water and my favourite fashion magazine, we travelled for about 90 minutes to reach the hotel just in time for lunch. The resort gives the impression of a vast open space with plenty of water bodies {with a swimming pool}, massive open corridors and right next to the sea. Done up in greys and incorporating local art and indigenous material, the hotel is a place for the entire family to have a good time.
Of Bath Tubs And Views
I found myself booked into a suite {other options are Classic And Executive rooms} kitted out with a bath tub, a living room sit-out {with a balcony that looks out to the sea} and also an espresso machine. And by bath tub I mean a black shiny one right in the middle of the spacious bathroom. I dived right in with my favourite book and even had a short snooze in the warm water. A box of complimentary chocolates {the hotel is nice like that} and a selection of mini cakes, tortes and pastries awaited my high tea experience in the room. After a power nap in my soft downy bed, I hopped, skipped and jumped to the Amrtam spa, where a relaxing head and back massage set me in the mood for a night out.
Dim Sum Art And Tasting Menus Galore
I’d say set yourself some time to really enjoy the two restaurants on the premises. Tao Of Peng, is one of the best Chinese restaurants we have eaten at recently. Don’t forget to order the dim sum art platter here — this is theater of food at its best. On a black stone slab, beautiful swirls and squeezes of Asian sauces, fish roe, toasted sesame, fried garlic, micro greens and edible flowers form the base for a bunch of scallops, lobster, chicken and vegetable dim sums. Their pork belly, stir fried tenderloin and their Cantonese style fried rice with shiitake, edamame and taro are equally good. The tasting menu at Melting Pot: The Market Cafe is my other recommendation. Apart from a regular buffet and a la carte options, this menu gives you an opportunity to make a grand meal — from baby lobster tails to sea bass and prawns to pork belly, but everything is tasting potions.
History, Crocs and Pancakes
There’s plenty to do in and around the resort, if staying indoors all day is not on your agenda. While the sea is rather treacherous and unsuitable for swimming, a hop, skip and jump away is the Madra Crocodile Bank Trust aka Crocodile Bank, considered to be one of the largest reptile zoos. From ghariyals to big crocs, you will get plenty of opportunities to see these creatures in a space that ape their natural habitat. Then just first head over to The Farm Chennai, a full functioning farm, located nearby as we did for a round of pancakes, before hitting Mahabalipuram’s legendary Shore Temple. Or head off on a temple run before stopping at Moonrakers {or a plethora of similar joints} for a spot of seafood lunch {Shark Puttu anyone?} and follow it up with leather chappal shopping.
So, We're Thinking...
Perfect for a quick weekend getaway, Intercontinental Chennai also offers packages to make the most of your weekend stay {call to find out the current package on offer}. And harried parents, their in house Planet Trekkers programme offers not only enough for your tiny tots to do but also offers nanny and babysitting services to give you that moment of respite. The best time to visit however, might be November to January, during cooler months.
Price: INR 8,645 upwards per night
The writer was invited to Intercontinental Mahabalipuram.
Comments (0)