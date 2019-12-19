Baby Dolls To Bralets: Stock Up On Lingerie From This Store In Kemp Fort Mall

Intimate Desires located in the ground floor of Kemp Fort Mall is home to chic and comfortable lingerie. From plain cotton ones to sexy lacey ones, they stock bras and panties from leading brands such as Amante, Triumph, Zivame, and Enamor among others. Pick up lacey bralets in cream, white and black, lightly padded bras with prints and underwired padded bras while you are here. If you are looking to add some spice to bedroom time without going all broke, they've got your back.

Shop nightwear such as baby dolls, short nightdresses, revealing teddies and bodysuits made out of laces and satins in colours of pink, black, white and green. The prices here start at INR 1,000 and they also have a 10 percent discount on selected nightwear. Planning a beach vacay or a romantic getaway with bae? Shop bikinis and swimwear in fun tropical and floral prints and also plain ones. If you are shy or looking for something specific for surfing or underwater sports, they also have bodysuits.

They also stock up on shape-wear, tummy tuckers, underarm sweat pads and packs of three or five for panties. For all the saree lovers, they also sell shape-wear for sarees which is an absolute win.