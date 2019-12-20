This Kammanahalli Store Stocks Stylish Leather Shoes And Jackets Starting At INR 1,000

Owner Fasi Khan, at iRich, has been in the leather export business for many years. Around a year ago, he started off a physical store, in Kammanahalli, to mainly showcase their work to clients. However, curious customers have steadily increased over the years. And Khan now happily caters to shoppers looking for a neat pair of shoes or any other leather accessories. Khan designs the shoes himself and from his sample collection we spotted really sharp dress shoes. They have classic designs and ones with a few quirks as well. We also loved their lineup of loafers. These are perfect for casual outings or for summer wear when you can’t be bothered with socks. Apart from the tried and tested colours, you can also pick from trendy blues, reds, and yellows. The prices on shoes start off at around INR 1,000 which considering leather prices is pretty easy on the pocket. Once you’ve picked a design, they’ll tailor-make the shoe to your liking. And while they don’t do design customisation, you can suggest a few tweaks so that its more suited to you.