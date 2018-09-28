Lunch Date With Bae? The Irish House Has An Amazing Lunch Menu

The Irish House has introduced a new lunch menu, serving from 12 noon to 4 pm only. This menu contains unique dishes that are different from their regular menu. As usual, a beautiful outdoor and interiors that go with the pace of this quirky spacing and decor culture. The place is spacious, and the service is pretty quick. We tried quite a bunch of drinks, but I'd recommend Inverted Bird; a beer cocktail, and Jack Sparrow. Talking about the food, the lunch menu is diverse and different from their main menu. Creamy Mushroom Risotto - The rice was perfectly cooked, and the cheese added a lot of flavours. It was overall a creamy blend. Crispy Chicken Parmigiana - Juicy chicken tenders fried in a panko crust and oozing with cheese served with a side of spaghetti and zucchini. It's my favourite and is a must-try. Grilled Chermoula Prawn Tacos - A serving of four mini tacos with baby prawns and veggies. This dish was well-cooked and quite light on the stomach. The new lunch menu has quite a lot of options for seafood, and each dish is a blend of great flavours. This place never disappoints.