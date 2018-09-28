The Irish House has introduced a new lunch menu, serving from 12 noon to 4 pm only. This menu contains unique dishes that are different from their regular menu. As usual, a beautiful outdoor and interiors that go with the pace of this quirky spacing and decor culture. The place is spacious, and the service is pretty quick. We tried quite a bunch of drinks, but I'd recommend Inverted Bird; a beer cocktail, and Jack Sparrow. Talking about the food, the lunch menu is diverse and different from their main menu. Creamy Mushroom Risotto - The rice was perfectly cooked, and the cheese added a lot of flavours. It was overall a creamy blend. Crispy Chicken Parmigiana - Juicy chicken tenders fried in a panko crust and oozing with cheese served with a side of spaghetti and zucchini. It's my favourite and is a must-try. Grilled Chermoula Prawn Tacos - A serving of four mini tacos with baby prawns and veggies. This dish was well-cooked and quite light on the stomach. The new lunch menu has quite a lot of options for seafood, and each dish is a blend of great flavours. This place never disappoints.
Lunch Date With Bae? The Irish House Has An Amazing Lunch Menu
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
