Live The High Life At This Decked Up, Luxury Villa In Goa That Feels A Lot Like Home

Want to explore Goa in the monsoon? Then, a stay at Ishavilas will add style and class to your holiday without hurting your pocket too much. Set amidst greenery {that’s only going to look more enchanting during the rains}, Ishavilas offers a cosy escape mixed with generous doses of luxury.

The heritage villa, painted a sunshine yellow, has been prettied up even further with vintage furniture, artwork, unusual sculptures, and gilded pediments. If you are an art lover, you’ll probably spend a good chunk of your stay gawking at the various art objects at this villa. This villa has four, roomy bedrooms. If you are on a budget, we recommend that you pick the Kailash or the Peacock Room. Either way, you’ll still land up in ornate rooms with intricate design work.

The Kailash Room is pristine white with many an elegant touch, including an almirah that’s inlaid with Mother of Pearl and stunning mirror work in the bathroom. If you prefer a bit of flamboyance, the Peacock Rooms with deep-blue velvet chairs and a gilded portrait of India’s national animal should be right up your alley.