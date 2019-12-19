Part of the Neemrana Group, Ishavilas just outside the town of Siolim, Goa, is a Portuguese villa that’s been done up in style. To get bang for your buck, we recommend you plan a trip during the monsoon here.
Live The High Life At This Decked Up, Luxury Villa In Goa That Feels A Lot Like Home
Monsoon Wanderings
Want to explore Goa in the monsoon? Then, a stay at Ishavilas will add style and class to your holiday without hurting your pocket too much. Set amidst greenery {that’s only going to look more enchanting during the rains}, Ishavilas offers a cosy escape mixed with generous doses of luxury.
The heritage villa, painted a sunshine yellow, has been prettied up even further with vintage furniture, artwork, unusual sculptures, and gilded pediments. If you are an art lover, you’ll probably spend a good chunk of your stay gawking at the various art objects at this villa. This villa has four, roomy bedrooms. If you are on a budget, we recommend that you pick the Kailash or the Peacock Room. Either way, you’ll still land up in ornate rooms with intricate design work.
The Kailash Room is pristine white with many an elegant touch, including an almirah that’s inlaid with Mother of Pearl and stunning mirror work in the bathroom. If you prefer a bit of flamboyance, the Peacock Rooms with deep-blue velvet chairs and a gilded portrait of India’s national animal should be right up your alley.
Splurge Season
If you count yourself among those who believe that holidays are for splurging, then, book the Ishanya Cottage, on the expansive property, for a privacy and luxury. The cottage comes with a private pool and is fitted with a kitchenette. Perfect for a romantic getaway, we think.
We also recommend a trip to the in-house spa. Here, you can sign up for deep-tissue massages or reflexology sessions. You can also skip to the Aum Yoga Shala, that’s adjacent to the property, for tutorials in Hatha Yoga. Of course, after all this hard work, you are going to hear your tummy rumbling. Drop by the immaculately-decorated dining hall at the villa and share a meal with the fellow guests.
Where: House No. 103, Vaddy Siolim, Goa
Price: INR 5,500 upwards
Contact: +91 9158008378
