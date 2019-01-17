Italian Fine Dining Arrives At Sarjapur Road In Style!

One of the best Italian food bistros in Koramangala has opened a brand new outlet on Sarjapur Road. Via Milano is the new kid on the block and looks like one promising entrant to the Sarjapur Road fine dining scene. With slick decor and ample seating space, this bistro will make you go Enchante' ❤️ The decor is Pinterest worthy, the food simply divine, makes you fall in love with Italian food all over again. They offer both outdoor as well as indoor seating here. There's a nice section that can offer a secluded area for group dining. They even have booths for small families or couples. Did we mention its a perfect place for that dinner date with bae 😉 A wide menu of wine and cocktails is available here to set the mood right. Pair it with sumptuous salads and starters. Don't miss having the pizzas and the risotto from this restaurant. You will not regret ordering for sure. While you may feel completely satisfied post a meal as fulfilling as this, do not skip the desserts. The highlight of the meal will be this and you have to take our word on this. Do reserve your table in advance before arriving.