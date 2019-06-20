Family Get-Togethers? This Popular Restautrant Serves Scrumptious Vegetarion Food

The Bangalore Cafe, a vegetarians heaven in the heart of Bangalore is one of the most visited and loved restaurants. This restaurant is visited not just by vegetarians but also nonvegetarians who would love to have changed in their pallet too. While I visited this place during a farewell party, I was just amazed by the service and diversity in the dishes there were serving. We started with some cool Watermelon juice. Quite refreshing. While we were all set down we were served with: -Pani Puri- Quite a presentation of Puris stuffed with mashed potato and sev and the pani and sweet sauce is served in a test tube. Amazing taste. Then I had: -Bhel Puri- Typical Mumbai style, Bhel Puri served in a paper cone. The taste was uncanny with respect to that of Mumbai. -Chatpata Cones- Now here is a spoiler alert - this one is just the Tikki puri served in a unique way. The cones are Tikki and the filling is the similar one as the Tikki puri masala. Every bite is worth trying. -Aloo Tikki Chaat- This one is classic. Well prepared and delicious. -Sinful moments - Quite a mysterious dish. Amazing and must try the salad. -Wild Mushroom & Sweet Potato Soup- This one is good, the mushrooms were well cooked and you will be amazed how the sweet potato is being served. -Moti Malai Tikka- Mushroom marinated and stuffed with spices and cooked in tandoor. Amazing. -Himachal Ke Badal- Tandoori broccoli cooked and served with clouds of cheese. amazing. Never going to be settling with a single bite Pasta : -Agli Olio Pasta- Authentic Italian style pasta. Well prepared and amazingly served with garlic bread. (recommended ) -Palak Paneer with Cheese naan- Quite a combination. Well cooked and served. -Filter Coffee- Finally we had this amazing filter coffee here which is worth mentioning. Overall this place is worth your time and money. The chef here is passionate and serves with dedication. I would love to try this place again. Verdict : Food: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Service: 4.5/5