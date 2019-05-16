Treat Yourselves To Some Scrumptious Avocado Meal

Foodhall, 1 MG mall is running ‘all about avocado’ spread on their menu this May. And it is not just guacamole but you can treat yourselves to avocado fries( you heard me right!), avocado risotto, avocado sushi, avo yuzu, and avocado drinks. The main course treats you to avo brunch: a platter of avocado, poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, hash browns, sun-dried tomato pesto, and multigrain bread. In addition, they also have avocado curry with jasmine rice - just so amazing! The dessert section houses avo mousse and avo pudding- a healthy twist to your sweet cravings. So if you have a love-hate relationship with avocado. I bet you’ll simply start loving this fruit even more. Gluten-free and vegan-friendly options available.