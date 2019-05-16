Treat Yourselves To Some Scrumptious Avocado Meal

img-gallery-featured
Food Stores

Foodhall

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1 MG Lido Mall, Level 4, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Foodhall, 1 MG mall is running ‘all about avocado’ spread on their menu this May. And it is not just guacamole but you can treat yourselves to avocado fries( you heard me right!), avocado risotto, avocado sushi, avo yuzu, and avocado drinks. The main course treats you to avo brunch: a platter of avocado, poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, hash browns, sun-dried tomato pesto, and multigrain bread. In addition, they also have avocado curry with jasmine rice - just so amazing! The dessert section houses avo mousse and avo pudding- a healthy twist to your sweet cravings. So if you have a love-hate relationship with avocado. I bet you’ll simply start loving this fruit even more. Gluten-free and vegan-friendly options available.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Food Stores

Foodhall

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1 MG Lido Mall, Level 4, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet