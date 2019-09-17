Back To Our Roots With Antique Decor & Good Food In HSR!

GoNative, while tucked away quietly in the residential streets of Jayanagar, also stands tall boasting a three floored building in the bustling streets of HSR layout. The interiors, the decor and everything about the place shouts sustainability. The decor makes you feel like you are in Mother Earth's lap or perhaps lost somewhere in her forests. Space is lit up by lights made of cement and banana dust. The vibe of the place ends up being Earthy, comfortable and chic all at once. The farm to table concept empowers the local farmer's community and also brings to our table quirky and delicious combinations of healthy vegetarian food. Ranging from millet Pizzas to a healthy buddha rice bowl and jackfruit biryani, they have it all! The menu is seasonal and never fails to surprise you. The retail store and furniture store in the same building boasts a whole range of products ranging from clothes from sustainable fashion brands, accessories, cosmetics(lip balm, kajal, lipstick, creams, etc), groceries(rice, oils, grains) and more! All these products are made by NGOs and local artisans alike. Groceries are package-free, so customers can bring their own bags and containers. All other products come in minimum or sustainable packaging. Pictures of local artisans and farmers, and facts around the space only give a sense of realness and pride in being part of the whole Go Native experience. They also host events, screenings, activities, and seminars from time to time. The recent most one being the fashion revolution, part of which was a cloth swap program, with GreenStitched to give a second life to your clothes. Go Native, is the one-stop destination for a sustainability 101, for someone aware or not aware of the concept. Everything about the place speaks to me. I think it's high time we all go back to our roots, and that we all, GO NATIVE!