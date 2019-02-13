Drop Everything And Run To This Adorable Art and Craft Supplies Store For All Your DIY Needs

The minute you walk through their doors, you’ll be filled with the urge to embrace the Martha Stewart in you. Arm yourself with a glue gun and get buying! There are quilling sets, DIY papier mache, and candle making kits. If your expertise lies in sewing, you can pick up needles of every variety (knitting, crochet, and sewing), yarns, and other accessories. The store also stocks clays and pottery tools of all kinds. Stationery junkies too are in for a treat here. You can pack home sheafs of handmade paper, colourful laser cut sheets, and volume decoupage papers with gorgeous floral prints apart from the regular mix of notebooks, journals, and pens.

Our favourite part at the store, however, is the DIY jewellery section. Here you can scoop up beads of all sorts — from shiny plastic to stone, terracotta, and wood. Once you’ve decided on the beads, you can move onto choosing the wires, beading needles, and hooks. We also love their stickers and embellishments section. You can add a fun twist to your handwritten notes (in case you are old-fashioned) and DIY decor projects with borders and flowers made from burlap, denim bows, 3D stickers (you’ll even get themed one for baby showers, weddings and the like), and buttons shaped like cupcakes and with floral patterns. From an interesting array of stationery (they do an adorable range of erasers) to DIY kits for making fridge magnets, origami, and puppets – you can pile them all in your basket.