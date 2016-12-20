Why Iyer Idli Can Easily Be Described As The Veena Stores Of GM Palya

Just like Veena Stores in Malleswaram, Iyer Idli is GM Palya’s best kept secret. Run by a mother-son duo, Iyer Idli offers soft and fluffy idlis with delicious coconut chutney.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Who Is It For?
Any one who loves a good south Indian breakfast will love Iyer Idli. They open at 7am daily and you should hotfoot it to this place to get your hands on their freshly-made, hot, hot idlis.
What's The Ambience Like?
This is a takeaway joint, so we suggest if you live nearby to carry your own dabba and pack some for home, or else you will just have to stand outside the shop and eat them idlis.
Must Eat
The only thing available on the menu are idlis and coconut chutney.
How Was My Experience?
The service is quick and friendly here and the idlis are of course the best I have eaten.
LBBTip
You can also buy fresh batter and chutney powders here.
