Bride And Groom Outfits To Make-Up Services: Head To This Store To Get Wedding Ready

We'll cut right to the chase: whether you're looking to have that big fat wedding or just a simple traditional ceremony, there's plenty of planning involved before your big day. And if you want to be stress-free about your outfit, jewellery and makeup at least, Iza Collective is the place to head to.

The brainchild of Kamal Raj Manickath (the owner and designer of Soucika), Iza houses the works of almost 25 designers from all across the country and offers a stunning collection of lehengas, sarees, anarkalis, gowns, kurtas, bandhgala suits and jewellery for you to choose from. We spotted labels such as Popins, Santhosh Kumar, Attic Salt, Kandida and Zahras. What's more, you can place custom orders at the store, and they will be more than willing to oblige you.

Apart from their clothing collection, they also offer image consultancy and spa services (to really calm the pre-wedding jitters!), as well as make-up and photo shoot services. However, these are on an appointment basis only, so if you want to avail of these services, make sure to reach out to them beforehand. If you're simply looking for pret wear, they have a collection of evening gowns, jumpsuits and maxi dresses for you to choose from.