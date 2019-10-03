Sometimes, Change Is Good And We Are Loving This New Change By Jack Daniel's

The craftsmanship of whiskey lies with distilleries and artisan blenders, which brings spirit to these handcrafted luxurious bottles. Craft whiskey is not just a name but it’s all about being ‘handcrafted,’ and ‘Jack Daniels’ has been unraveling this tale, which is arguably the one of the most successful and luxurious distillers to have created stories for decades now. The famous Jack Daniel’s whiskey not only pours fun to life but also life into our lives. Undoubtedly the leading whiskey brand globally is also fast becoming a popular with the young millennial consumers as the most exquisite whiskey. And, for our next segment where we produce news that is too exciting but true, we have Jack Daniel’s present for all Bangaloreans. *Drum roll please* Now my friends, you will be able to lay your hands on a bottle of the Jack Daniel’s Old No 7, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey for INR 3227 and the all-time favorite Double Charcoal Mellowed Gentlemen Jack for just INR 5689!

