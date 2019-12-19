We Found Paradise At This Boutique Mansion Just Near The Bangalore Airport

Who needs to splash out and go to Greece (that is a rhetoric) when you can drive just 30 kilometres from the city-centre and end up at the very exotic Jade 735. Designed to be earthy, you’ll walk to the main house through what is called a Pisces Corridor, a tribute to Neptune, God of Water. Think stone slabs functioning as stepping stones on a water body, before a swimming pool with a waterfall appears before you. We also love the 5pm Lounge which will make it seem like it’s always dusk. The plush deck doubles up as a dance floor too, and then the next morning, it’s ideal for yoga! The ultimate relaxation point however is The Swing In The Cloud. This private enclosure is great for a night under the stars with the bed-cum-swing gently luring you into slumber. Throw in a significant other and it’ll be your personal Cloud 9.

The villa offers guest rooms, with the Suite-Ra the main draw. Quite the honeymooners’ paradise, it has a reclining massage king-sized bed, a balcony overlooking the pool and also an al fresco Jacuzzi. The four other rooms overlook the Pisces Corridor and that zen feeling of looking onto the Aegean Sea when in Santorini comes swooshing back. If you’re not relaxing in your room, two inviting gazebos will make ideal spots for a game of cards or even an all-night Monopoly session. Food is Pan-Asian and Continental on prior order, but the villa has a kitchen so you can even have a DIY weekend when it comes to meals. Or throw on the coals and have a good old barbecue – after all the atmosphere is ripe for one.