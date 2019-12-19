Jaipuri Prints On Lavender & Turquoise: Update Your Ethnic Game With This Indiranagar Boutique

If ethnic wear is your jam, you will love Mayori's colourful range of kurtas, salwars, lehengas, tunics, dresses, and bottoms that feature Jaipuri prints in fresh colours. Yup, instead of sticking to the regular colour palette of indigo, red, green, yellow and sombre colours like brown and black, Mayori does everyday wear in refreshing colours ranging from lavender to turquoise. The boutique, which is just below The Wishing Chair, is a quaint one with rows of kurtas, tunics, and bottoms arranged in increasing order of sizes -- XS to XXL. The kurtas work for both everyday wear as well as when you need to dress it up for your office (or college) ethnic day. You get them in short, medium, and long, and with an array of collars -- Mandarin, boat necks, round and crew. While most of the prints that you spot will be floral, you also get more traditional prints and detailing like lahriya and gota. Apart from these, you can get your hands on jumpsuits, a-lines, and short and long dresses as well. A limited collection of footwear, accessories (earrings), and scarves are also available.