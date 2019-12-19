Bring Your Inner Gypsy Queen Alive With Oxidised Jewellery From This Store In Safina Plaza

If you love to accessorise any outfit with oxidised silver jewellery, be it Western or Indian, then bookmark Jaipuriya in Safina Plaza. Find a range of oxidised, silver jewellery with enamel, turquoise stones, crystals and two-tone polish starting at INR 500. The silver chandbali with white crystals is my pick from their silver section. Apart from earrings, find a range of chunky silver bangles with geometric and floral cuts that would make you look like the gypsy princess: Aditi Rao Hydari. Be it studs, jhumkas, chandbalis or drop earrings, Jaipuriya stocks them all. Find beautiful long silver necklaces with tribal accents and anklets with floral and earthy charms brought in from Jaipur.

Not fond of silver jewellery? They've got your back. Find a range of temple jewellery sets, coin earrings, jhumkas and bangles that would complete your south Indian look. They also sell cute studs and Korean crystal jewellery perfect for a minimal office look starting at INR 50 and upwards. Apart from some gorgeous jewellery pieces, they also sell raw silk, tussar silk salwar materials and pure silk kurtas and Katha and indigo dupattas. Find Kanchi cotton, printed cotton and kalamkari sarees to go with the jewellery sold at Jaipuriya.

