Check Out This Handmade Gift Store That Makes The Giver Happier Than The Receiver

Stop with the pop-up cards and half-finished DIY projects, and start gifting artworks that both look beautiful and feel great to receive. Jamra Studio is a gift and décor store that celebrates the artistic ability and warmth of human creation. It was started by Soher Abid who believes that art should be put up on a pedestal no matter whose it is. Which is why anyone can join her studio and showcase their art, just by sharing their ideas and creations with her. If you’re a budding artist, do get in touch with the store through their website, and if held worthy, it could land a spot in the studio itself and people can buy it if they like.

They especially curate from NGOs to do their part for society as well. Products include both accessories and home décor, including Iraqi paintings, ceramic pots, mesmerizing mirrors, tote bags, cotton attire for women (kurtas, sarees, and shawls) and Mesopotamian styled metal jewellery. Jamra Studio is all about that vibe, and less about what you buy there. Sure, they’ve got some really great gifts and accessories that you’d definitely add to your wardrobe, but the true takeaway from the store is its warmth and glow. Soher will give you all her time and personally guide you across the store while telling you some anecdote that’s guaranteed to put a nice, big smile across your face.

