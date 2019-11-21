Treat Yourself To Japanese Cuisine At Taiki!

Japanese cuisine is unique, varied, exciting and delicious. Japanese food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world and for good reason. The food tastes and texture is based on five rules by tradition which is achieved by the use of colours, techniques and flavours. These principles can be found in every single meal. Taiki has a fusion of Japanese and Asian cuisine. It's so delicious and has a maintained level of spices. Ramen is served in many ways and Taiki has a variety of Ramen. The experience I had here is different and more delicious. It's a bowl of noodles served with soy sauce or miso soup mixed with many kinds of ingredients. I can't compare the Ramen served here with any other that I have eaten before as it is the best dish for me at Taiki The rice bowls are a must-have, it is a simple and delicious dish. The taste is certainly different from any other curry dishes I've had. They use a variety of meat and vegetables. Try the teriyaki donburi and general to chicken. The rice is so perfectly flavoured. The taste of everything is different you can have many different dishes with the type of sauce you choose. Sushi is without doubt one of the most famous foods and Taiki has a wide range of sushi and gimbap served with Wasabi and soy sauce. They have the inside out sushi and maki sushi. The vegetarian sushi is different and must try the Philadelphia Maki prepared with cheese, cucumber and avocado. Spicy tuna and the tempura (prawns) sushi are also the best dishes to have. They also have sandwiches that are yum must try the Japanese omelette with cheese wasabi sandwich. The starters are amazing must try the lotus stems. Desserts are very different the best versions of crispy chocolate noodles and ice cream is one of the best desserts at Taiki. The ambience is very pleasing and bright. They have made a typical Asian style ambience that gives you the feeling of the cuisine that you have. The service is quick and neat. The place is well maintained.