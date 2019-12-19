Get A Bird's Eye View Of This Legendary Jatayu Statue In God's Own Country

We've all heard the courageous story of Jatayu -- the mythical demigod in the form of an eagle who was felled by the demon king Ravana right before he fled to Lanka with Sita. It is said that the famed Jatayu fell on a rock when injured -- and it is at this exact spot where you will find a giant bird statue (The Jatayu Earth's Center) built in the honour of his courage.

The best (and only) way to get there is by cable car facility. As you see the colossal Jatayu sculpture from afar (at 200 feet long, it's said to be the world's largest functional bird statue), you will notice that in keeping with the story, the sculpture depicts him as trying to get up after the fall, with only one wing, and claws curled up in pain -- a truly poetic scene. Inside, you will find five floors of utility space, including a 6D theatre as well as an AV museum that depicts life from the Tretha Yuga, the period in which The Ramayana is believed to have taken place.

Adventure junkies can check out the neighbouring Adventure Rock hill where they have activities like rappelling, chimney climbing and log walking, or the Elephant Rock Hill that has a 250-metre zip line zone (night tent camping and moonlight dinner with live music is also available here). For shopping and chilling scenes, check out the Kitchen Rock Hill where you can get Ayurvedic rejuvenation therapy, explore the herbal garden, and buy plants.