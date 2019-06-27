Jayanagar Just Got It's First Brewery!

Say hello to the newest brewery in Jayanagar! Brew Meister Craft Beer and Kitchen is located in the heart of Jayanagar and boasts in serving a range of craft beers, lip-smacking food all while enjoying a rooftop view of the city and a beautiful ambience. :) My personal favourite of the beer was the multigrain ale! Absolutely innovative and delish! Apart from that, they serve the usual flavours as well as seasonal flavours. (We got served mango, because of summer!) The food here is delicious! There were a variety of dishes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian ranging from starters, main course and desserts. My personal favs were: Chicken cheese poppers, peri-peri corn, egg chilli, Thai curry (green) with steamed rice and the star for me were butter garlic Prawns and butter garlic mushrooms! We also tried a range of cocktails which not only looked fantastic, they were strong, concentrated and delectable. My pick: Flavoured Margherita! This lady in pink looks the part and tastes divine. Coming to the dessert: I can vouch for the fact that I have not had this good a cheesecake in a while. The blueberry cheesecake that you get here is one of the best in the city!