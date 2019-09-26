Jeweller’s Street: A Metal Haven Just Off Commercial Street

Silver jewellery shops you’ll find by the dozen at Jeweller’s Street (FYI it starts off at Commercial Street and goes beyond Ibrahim Street). Wedged between Labay Masjid and Narayana Pillai Street, Jeweller’s Street (it’s located on the first left after McDonald’s if you are coming through Shivajinagar) is a narrow lane with closely crowded shops on both sides. When you amble in, you’ll see a mix of age-old establishments with heavy wooden doors and peeling paint sitting comfortably next to newer showrooms with glass entrance ways and window displays.

Many of these stock a mix of heavy, traditional pieces and contemporary designs. You’ll find delicate earrings (sometimes inlaid with semi-precious stones), pendants, and bracelets that are perfect for everyday wear. Stores like Devenran Chowdary Jewellers, B Raju Achary, and Babu Engravers stocks on these. Statement pieces, that go perfectly with a formal dress or even a saree, can also be found easily here too. A few shops specialise in gold jewellery as well. You can pick from their catalogue or if you have a particular design in mind, you can ask them to custom make it for you.

If you have an eye for precious stones, you can mine Jeweller’s Street. Stores like A Basha Ruby Works not just help you buy the best stone but are also in the business of cutting and polishing the gemstones as well. Here, you can pick up everything from sparkling rubies and diamonds to the rarer aquamarines and sapphires.

