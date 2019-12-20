Jonah’s Terrace Lounge Is All About The Ambience And Special Cocktails

Luckily this place has great ambience, because we aren’t gaga over the food. That said, do try the Hot Beef Pasta Salad which works as a light meal – chunks of beef tossed with beans, bamboo shoots and a light teriyaki sauce. The Lemon Chicken Orzo soup isn’t for everyone as it is a bit too lemony! The Ricotta Fritters were crispy with molten cheese inside and won our hearts. We were rather disappointed by the Baked Potato Pizza which we longingly looked at while it was being made in the open-plan kitchen. Sadly, it was dry and not fulfilling. Luckily, we had some Rosy Ramos to drown our sorrows in – vodka, lime juice, cream, rosewater and raspberry syrup. Not drinking alcohol? The Orange Basil Spritz will help refresh you as well as a shot of vodka!