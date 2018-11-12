Handloom Sarees, Banarasi Blouses And Potlis: This HRBR Layout Boutique Is All About Chic Ethnics

Located on a quiet street in HRBR Layout, Joru catches your eye with its colourful display of blouses and sarees. Walk straight in and get ready to loosen those purse strings. One section of their store is dedicated to sarees sourced from different corners of the country. You can pick from colourful chiffons to cottons interwoven with jute, pure linens, Banarasis and handloom kotas.

We also love their selection of readymade blouses. These too, unlike the stores of Comm Street, are made from gorgeous, quality fabrics like Banarasis and raw silks. And can perk up your wardrobe. Many of the blouses also feature zardozi and bead work. To complete your look, head over to their wall of accessories that covered with floral clutches, potlis with embellishments and stylish clutch boxes that come with fun motifs like scooters and butterflies.