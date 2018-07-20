Grab Your Squad This Weekend And Do Your Own JP Nagar Pub Crawl

While the draught beer here is a popular favourite, Watson’s signature cocktails are fresh and potent. The Flat White Martini is a dark and rich espresso based cocktail and its Mirchi Margarita is an alcohol laced version of your kalakatta and buntas.

Thin crust pizzas is an all day affair here, with delicious combinations like the Hot Amigo made of beef, spicy chicken, chilli, basil and garlic. The Spinach Classic is a mix of spinach, mushroom and tomato. From the Indian cuisine section, one has to order the chicken ghee roast or try the kathi rolls. Watson’s has a friendly ambience, with retro posters, airy windows and spacious seating. It does get crowded in the evenings but that’s only a good thing as you make merry with good music and a dedicated DJ.