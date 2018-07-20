South Bangalore’s friendly neighbourhood, JP Nagar, home to not only bungalows and cute little houses but also to rooftop bars, microbreweries and pubs. After work and Friday scenes at JP Nagar are lit and it’s only fair that we do our bit to help fellow alcohol-friendly peeps this side of the town. We have gathered the best of the lot for you to try out your drinking game. Thankfully each pub is a hop, skip and jump and even crawl away!
Grab Your Squad This Weekend And Do Your Own JP Nagar Pub Crawl
Watson's
While the draught beer here is a popular favourite, Watson’s signature cocktails are fresh and potent. The Flat White Martini is a dark and rich espresso based cocktail and its Mirchi Margarita is an alcohol laced version of your kalakatta and buntas.
Thin crust pizzas is an all day affair here, with delicious combinations like the Hot Amigo made of beef, spicy chicken, chilli, basil and garlic. The Spinach Classic is a mix of spinach, mushroom and tomato. From the Indian cuisine section, one has to order the chicken ghee roast or try the kathi rolls. Watson’s has a friendly ambience, with retro posters, airy windows and spacious seating. It does get crowded in the evenings but that’s only a good thing as you make merry with good music and a dedicated DJ.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Bottle Breachers
For just the sheer spectacle of it, order their flame cocktails. The Night Out is a daring mix of Kahlua, and tequila, topped with a fiery flame. The BBQ section has interesting dishes like the Turkish chicken kebab, with sumac spices to paneer and peri peri. Bottle Breachers is an open air resto bar, and which makes this place great for a meal tuck in and enjoy your drinks. Read more about Bottle Breachers here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Oye Amritsar
Oye Amritsar is for those who like to keep it simple with their neat whisky and butter chicken. Should you want to spice things up there is plenty to choose from. From lunch buffets to dinners, enjoy hearty Punjabi food in an ambience that is a kitsch ode to Indian culture. The Kukkad Makhanwala here is every butter chicken lover’s dream come true with the meat cooked over charcoal and added to gravy full of cream and butter.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
Casa Picosa
Mexican inspired drinks {heavy on the tequila} like the La Bomba, an intoxicating combination of tequila, pineapple and lime juice. The grilled fish and rice, cheese fritters or the Mexican Elote, corn covered in mayo, mozzarella and chilli powder are all house specials. The ambience is a casual balcony bistro with the option of indoor seating. Casa Picosa is popular for their karaoke nights, which is a perfect excuse to tank up and sing your Monday blues away.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
55 Wall street
55 Wall street is definitely on the jazzy side, with neon lights, loud music and big screens to enjoy live match telecasts. The Peach Sangria and beer-based cocktails, like the Bull Run made of Red Bull, Beer and cranberry juice are our top picks. Chase this down with grills from The Tandoori section — from Peshwari-style grilled chicken to paneer tikka and mutton sheekh kebab.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Brewsky
Brewsky’s craft brews, especially the stout, split-level layout and that amazing rooftop make it the perfect place for you to end your pub crawl on a high {no pun intended} note. A solid cocktail list paired with an equally solid selection of finger food such as the Drunken Chicken Wings, nachos, and thin-crust pizzas are what’s on the menu. Their Grandma’s Apple Pie is what you need to end your night on.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Three Dots And A Dash
A lot bigger than its Indiranagar spot, this one feels like a Hawaiian island unto itself, complete with an outdoor space, vertical gardens, tiki decor and splashes of graffiti here and there. Cocktails are a must have here, and we recommend the Pineapple Paradise, which came to us in an actual pineapple with a straw and cocktail umbrella, was a strong mix of Caribbean rum and pineapple juice, perfect for summertime. The Caribbean cooler, on the other hand, came in a coconut and was a boozy punch with vodka, rum, Blue Curacao and tender coconut water all in the mix. Stick to starters here, as they’re perfec to go with cocktails. From Fish Fingers and Paneer Tikka to Chicken Wrapped Prawn and Beetroot Kebabs, they’ve got it all.
Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
The Yellow Submarine
With happy hours from noon all the way to 6pm, we say start the pub crawl here! We love their cocktails, especially the signature ones that include our top favourite — And The Wind Screams Mary. A muddle of vodka, Tequila, celery sticks, Worcestershire and Tobasco sauce and a proper kick of Wasabi paste, it’s all you need to get the night started. Try their barman’s specials too. He’ll even customise it for you. Plus, craft brews on tap for the beer lover, though we don’t think it’s the best in town. Still, enjoyable. Food to is amazing here, and most times we don’t leave this bright beer deck.
Read more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Comments (0)