Fabric Stores, Readymade Blouses & Tailors: This Comm Street Complex Has Everything A Girl Needs

Glitzy yards of fabric, sparkly salwar suits and budget tailoring services are the mainstay at JS Plaza, that’s located on the busy Ebrahim Sahib Street that run parallel to Comm Street. The aging complex is home to a handful of shops that showcase everything you need for a grand, desi look. So, if you have a wedding or a special event coming up, head straight here. Our favourite shop among the lot is Preethi Collections that stands at the entrance of the complex. Here, you can find a range of fabrics - from netted ones with heavy embellishments to budget-friendly satins and brocades. Prices here begin at about 250 a metre.

The rest of JS Plaza is made up of shops selling salwar suit sets. These are mostly of the synthetic variety and come with sequin or stone work. You can also pick up ready-to-wear blouses that are perfect when you want to dial up the glamour quotient. All of the shops offer tailoring services too.

