Kalamkari Sets To Peacock Jhumkas: Shop For Quirky Trinkets Here

If you're looking for some pretty jewellery to lift your spirits on a dull day, or simply trying to add some quirk to your outfit without having to dole out too much money, check out Jumkey - a tiny accessories store in Sadanandanagar. Whether it's kalamkari earrings, terracotta necklaces or elaborate kundan sets, you'll find it all here.

We fell in love with one particular kalamkari set - a pair of earrings and a square necklace featuring elephant prints, priced at INR 760. But if you're looking for something lighter, check out their kalamkari jhumkas (INR 240) and bangles (INR 360). You'll also find terracotta necklaces and earrings, peacock jhumkas (our favourite!), delicate nose pins, anklets and silk thread jewellery.

While the store houses a large range of jewellery, if you stay outside Bangalore (or are just too lazy to make the trip to Sadanandanagar), you can always order from their website, Facebook or Instagram - they ship on the same day if you place your order before 3 pm.