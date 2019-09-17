Ah, jumpsuits! You can live with them, and can’t live without them! But mostly, you can’t live without them. That kind of outfit which doesn’t need much thinking about, just slip one on, and you’re ready! To bring back the 70s, we’ve picked five top jumpsuits for women that will make you party ready in no time -- from floral to dhoti-style, we’ve got your back!
Bring Back The 90s: Jumpsuits That Are Easy On The Pocket And SO Chic
Peacock Blue Beach Jumpsuit
Light, bright, breezy and beach perfect, this jumpsuit works as well in Goa, as it does for a Sunday poolside brunch. We love that the it’s flowy and you can’t quite make out it’s a jumpsuit -- makes it almost like a dress, but wind proof! Pair it with strappy sandals if you’re hitting the beach, but add some sass with tall wedges to make it a bit more formal!
Tie-Up Shoulder Jumpsuit
Turn heads with this cool one-shoulder jumpsuit in light blue and white. Moving away from the skintight versions of the outfit, this one has a lovely wide-leg silhouette and a chic tie-up detail on the shoulder. Make sure you throw on some chunky jewellery to make the whole look work.
Diagonal Stripes Sleeveless Dhoti Jumpsuit
Add some quintessential desi to your jumpsuit with this dhoti silhouette. While the dominating part of the suit sports diagonal stripes, the boat collar has the same print but vertically places, breaking the monotony of the whole outfit, and adding much-needed edge! Wear it during the day with sandals or at night with stilettos as this muted colour is versatile enough.
Monotone Pintuck Detail Jumpsuit With Belt
If you’re looking for something muted, but still want to stand out, this jumpsuit is ideal! With classic pintucks, and a broad belt to add shape, we love how you can jazz this up with multi-coloured shoes and jewellery. If you want to keep the accessories minimal, then perhaps pick the brighter colours this outfit comes in -- red, yellow and pink. The black and navy options though will be good for work as well.
- Upwards: ₹ 449
Tie-Up Sleeves Floral Culotte Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is bringing the 70s back! With strappy sleeves, florals and a teasing back tie, it’s like you’re channeling your inner Mila Kunis as Jackie in That 70’s Show! The culottes make it easier to wear to work, play or party, so this one’s quite a good investment, especially since it’s priced at just under INR 1,600.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
