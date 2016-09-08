Jute Cottage Offers Something For Every Nook And Cranny Of Your House

Jute Cottage has been around since the 90’s; one of the earliest stores to spread its tentacles in different parts of the city gradually and now to other cities too. Everything here is made of jute of course: from home decor to earrings and key rings to bags. Once you enter the store, you will be dumbfounded at the sheer number of products that are packed into so little a space {the Cambridge Layout branch}. We’d say avoid everything else {some of the products are pretty tacky looking}, and head straight for the home decor here, which is pretty awesome and also available at reasonable prices. Here’s our favourite picks from the lot.