Juttis For Every Occasion!

Pastels and pop have been a prominent name across social media for a while. They eventually opened a store in Bangalore. I loved trying on all the pairs and nothing replaces the touch and feel. I have 4 pairs from them now and what I love the most is that I can pair them with a dress to work. They aren't going to be sitting in my wardrobe for a fancy occasion with Indian wear. A simple black dress with these red super blooms adds just the right amount of pop. Most of all with the detailing and intricate handwork these juttis are definitely a conversation starter!