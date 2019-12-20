Need Juttis For Shaadi Scenes Or Casual Day Out? This Quirky Label Has One Just For You

Peachy Label does cute and quirky Punjabi juttis for both ladies and mini fashionistas. And these are not your regular ones. From lipsticks printed on them to cute kitties or even adorable hearts, these guys give their juttis a fun spin. Besides juttis, they also offer reversible jackets for both ladies and kids; think two in one prints on jackets which you can wear from either side. These also come in cutesy polka dots, check patterns, cartoon faces or auto prints!

Mommies, want to twin with your daughters? Then you have to check out the special collection meant for mother-daughter duos. This includes a matching pair of jacket and footwear you can opt for. Your Mother’s Day plans just got sorted. The prices range from INR 1,400 to INR 2,000 for the juttis and INR 1,000 to INR 2,500 for jackets. Look out for their juttis with embellishments such as ghungroos and pearls for wedding and party wear, plus ethnic crop tops.