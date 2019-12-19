Get Your Little One Excited About The Coming Academic Year By Shopping At This Store

Jyothi Book Centre in Gandhi Bazaar is a quirky store that sells adorable school supplies and accessories that is going to get your little one pumping about the coming academic year. They have Hello Kitty pen stands in different colours and ones with adorable motifs like cows and butterflies on them. Their pencil boxes will take you back to good old times when they came with in-built sharpeners and buttons that on being pressed opened secret compartments. In water bottles, they have sipper ones with the Disney princesses and other cartoons on them (we’re hoping this encourages your kids to stay hydrated).

Pick up hot box cases to make sure lunch is warm and fresh. Their alarm clocks will remind you of the ones you saw in vintage movies with the circular clock and bells on either side. Jyothi Book Centre sells funky notebooks, journals and slambooks (remember those?). Keep an eye out for maps, alphabet charts and ethics based charts so your kid can learn through the summer as well. All this and more starting at INR 30, frequent this store to make learning fun!

