Check Out This New Restro-Bar In Town

A newly opened rooftop resto-bar in the heart of Bangalore, KA 01 is a brilliant concept indeed. It's located on the 8th floor of Ibis Hotel at Richmond Road. This resto-bar looks spectacular with a gorgeous view of the city. We ordered various mocktails and cocktails. Luckily this time around there were more teetotalers and hence I had company. I ordered Saadhan which was Masala Thumbs Up and it was refreshing. I would also recommend Basa which and lime and mint based mocktail. The menu basically consists of North Indian appetizers with a twist, and the menu is designed keeping a quirky theme in mind. Their drinks are named after vehicles known in different Indian languages. Also, their cocktails are named after different areas of Bangalore. One does chuckle while going through their menu and wonder how they came up with such an innovative concept. We gorged on various appetizers. I particularly enjoyed their Chicken Chintamani and Irani Seekh Kebab (this was served with Dal Makhani and Naan). Another appetizer worth mentioning is their Butter Wala Chicken Kebab, and true to its name it comes with loads of butter on the side, which is then generously poured on to the Chicken Kebab, making this dish literally float in butter. Their Chicken Kebab Fry was perfect and the chicken was juicy and succulent, just the way it should be. And the Tava Idli and Bohri Samosa were delicious too. The service was great, and the servers had a thorough knowledge of the menu. Also, their plating was impressive. The ambience is bright and colourful, with quirky quotes adorning their walls in neon lights. There are two vans located at opposite ends that have been converted into a bar and live kitchen respectively. There are a lot of photo spots, which make you wanna click pictures in every nook and corner of this fantastic resto-bar.