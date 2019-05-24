KA 01 Is A New Hot-Spot In Town Which Serves Delicious Food & Drinks

KA.01 rooftop at ibis City Centre Bengaluru is a new place in town. It is a hotspot for those looking for delicious affordable food and drinks. The retro elements would surely make one go down one's memory lane. The bright interiors and LED one-liners add to the hip environment. Chef Kunal Kumar has curated the menu with legendary food specialities from various cities and signature cocktails in the menu make KA01 a perfect party or after-party spot. The cocktails are named after various areas in Namma Bengaluru. Beer lemonade is the party starter. Whisky sour is available with a dash of local flavours. King-size cocktails are ideal for sharing. The food dishes deserve a special mention. With plenty of vegetarian options on the menu, my favourite is Dal Makhni with Lachcha Paratha bites and Arbi Ghee Roast. Galouti Kebab wins hands down among the non-vegetarian dishes. Dessert platter is a must try. Food lovers can savour on a variety of dishes, as the firm favourites available in 1/4,1/2 and full plate sizes. The cosy nook offering great views of the city, KA.01 seeks to be the go-to evening hotspot for creating memories and experiences. Time to hit KA01!