Ka.01: A New Rooftop Restro Bar Is Offering Interesting Cocktails & Delicious Food

img-gallery-featured
Bars

KA.01 - Ibis Bengaluru

Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ibis Bengaluru, 8th Floor, Richmond Road, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ka.01at Ibis Richmond Road celebrates street eats from across the country and gives you interesting cocktails inspired by different parts of Bangalore. It’s probably the only place in the vicinity that has great views but won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Highly recommend their cocktails and eats like Naga Chilli Tangdi Kabab and Irani Seekh Kabab that will leave you wanting for more. Don’t miss the quirky decor and food truck that churn out all the delicious food they have to offer.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Bars

KA.01 - Ibis Bengaluru

Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ibis Bengaluru, 8th Floor, Richmond Road, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default