Ka.01: A New Rooftop Restro Bar Is Offering Interesting Cocktails & Delicious Food

Ka.01at Ibis Richmond Road celebrates street eats from across the country and gives you interesting cocktails inspired by different parts of Bangalore. It’s probably the only place in the vicinity that has great views but won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Highly recommend their cocktails and eats like Naga Chilli Tangdi Kabab and Irani Seekh Kabab that will leave you wanting for more. Don’t miss the quirky decor and food truck that churn out all the delicious food they have to offer.