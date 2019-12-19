Palazzo Sarees To Tulle Lehengas: Quirk Up Ethnic Wear With Fusion Styles

If you're one to struggle with walking when you wear a saree (we hear you!), try a palazzo saree from Kaali Dori. Dreamy, light-weight and beyond stylish, you will be able to navigate the room with ease, all while looking dapper. In fact, while you're at it, check out all the other fusion options they have in store.

We spotted lehengas paired with blazer neck blouses and bell sleeves, sarees with frills (there was one with fringe details, too), shimmery gowns, dhoti suits and kurta sarees coupled with tassel belts. They even stock up on jewellery to go with your outfit, so you can pair their tulle lehenga with OTT pearl chandbali jhumkas or a choker necklace and add that extra oomph to your ensemble. Want to customise your outfit? Check out their range of dress materials, and get your outfit custom-made to the t by their in-house tailor - sky's the limit, here!

Prices start from INR 2,000 and can go up depending on the fabric and the level of detailing you want. And while they don't have sizing options, you can tell them about the exact outfit you have in mind (or, let's just admit it, show them your very detailed Pinterest board), and they will make it just the way you want it.