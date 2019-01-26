Tropical To Whimsical: We Just Found The Prettiest Wrapping Paper In Town To Dress Up Your Gifts

More than just giving gifts, there's a whole lot of fun in wrapping them in beautiful paper. So imagine when we found Kagaz Ke Phool, a Bangalore-based stationery and paper goods brand, and their extensive collection of colourful, whimsical, and pretty gift wrapping paper. And the best part is these wrapping papers are perfect for all year round, for everything from holidays to birthdays and in between. The designs are very contemporary and inspired by just about anything, including travel and nature.

We are particularly sold on the fact that, these pretty papers can be used for more than just wrapping gifts. For instance, our favourite, the Indigo rising collection, has all things Japanese and indigo. We see ourselves framing these papers in shades of indigo featuring Gingko leaves and cherry blossom, and Japanese motifs influenced by Sashiko stitching. The Brief Garden in Sri Lanka inspired series is another set we are digging. The colours (pink, blue, green, and teal) and motifs are so tropical and rainforest inspired. You can pick up their wrapping paper from The Bohemian House (we already got out set since we work out of there), The Purple Turtles or buy them on Amazon.