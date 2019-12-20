Take A Break And Pamper Yourself At This Spa Resort In Tropical Kerala

A short two night, three day stay introduced me to a healthier way of living at this residential retreat. From morning yoga classes and specialised Ayurveda treatments to a fully functional swimming pool and tennis court, guests here have a range of activities to suit their needs. And, if you are want an extra dose of the quiet, you can opt for a short walking tour of the curated Ayurveda herb garden. However, the treatments and food, both inspired by Ayurveda take the prize, for being the highlight of the entire experience.